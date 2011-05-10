Former Boston Police Department Commissioner to Deliver Keynote Address at i2 Americas User Conference

McLEAN, Va. - i2, the leading provider of intelligence and investigation software, announced today that Kathleen M. O’Toole, former Police Commissioner for Boston, Mass., will deliver a keynote address at the company’s annual Americas User Conference in Arlington, Va., June 7-9, 2011. Currently, she serves as Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate, an oversight body responsible for bringing reform, best practices and accountability to the Irish National Police Service. She also is a member of i2’s global advisory board of industry experts.

Her speech to the hundreds of investigators and commanders in law enforcement, defense, national security, government and the private sector, who plan to attend the event, will focus on creating effective intelligence networks across multiple jurisdictions. In particular, she will discuss her experience of launching one of the first local fusion centers in the United States, and also provide her perspective on extremism, both within America’s borders and beyond.

“We are privileged to have someone of Chief Inspector O’Toole’s caliber present at our conference,” said Bill Donellan, vice president for the Americas at i2. “As Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano has pointed out recently, the potential threats from internal extremists are at the highest level since 9/11. Our customers across law enforcement, defense and national security work diligently day in and day out to solve these issues and they will look forward to a solutions-oriented dialogue around this issue.”

Chief Inspector O’Toole began her career in 1979 as a patrol officer in the Boston Police Department and rose through the ranks of local and state law enforcement in Massachusetts. As Boston Police Commissioner, she managed 3,000 sworn and civilian personnel. She once served in Governor William Weld’s Cabinet as Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety, overseeing 20 agencies.

During her police career, Chief Inspector O’Toole served in numerous patrol, investigative and administrative assignments. She held the position of Superintendent/Chief of the Metropolitan Police and was also a Lieutenant Colonel overseeing Special Operations in the Massachusetts State Police.

She consulted with the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division on police profiling cases, was a member of the Independent Commission on Policing in Northern Ireland as part of the peace process and chaired the Boston Fire Department Review Commission.



