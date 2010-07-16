GeoComm customer City of Frisco, Texas Receives ESRI President’s Award

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm is pleased to congratulate the City of Frisco, Texas on their accomplishment in receiving the 2010 ESRI User Conference President’s Award. This award was presented to the City of Frisco Monday, July 12 in San Diego, California. This award recognizes their outstanding GIS work, particularly in providing improved public safety in their schools.

The City of Frisco has developed a program called SAFER (Situational Awareness For Emergency Response) that relies on Geographic Information Systems (GIS) as its key component to provide the Fire Department, Police, and Emergency Responders en route to an emergency, immediate live access to detailed geospatial data. The City uses GeoLynx Mobile, deployed on mobile data computers in their emergency vehicles, to access GIS information remotely. They have GeoLynx 9-1-1 at their dispatch stations and the emergency operations center uses a custom ArcGIS Server web application. SAFER integrates multiple databases, giving people information such as aerial maps (obliques and orthophotography), hundreds of school surveillance cameras, dispatch information, campus photos, floor plans, and automated vehicle locations.

“I have personally had the pleasure of traveling to Frisco where I was able to observe the system first hand by riding along with their police and fire departments. City staff has truly done a magnificent job in weaving together a technological fabric of systems and GIS data that promises to serve the purpose of enhanced public safety within their many schools. The system is effectively ‘Next Generation’ in its ability to give first responders the latest tools to assist them in responding to the needs of a very vulnerable element in their city” Tom Grones, President and CEO of GeoComm.

The goal of Project SAFER was to bring critical information about schools in the City to the hands of emergency responders using a GIS platform. All of this was accomplished over an 18-month period and involved integrating numerous existing databases and developing a seamless data access program. The next phase of the project will include commercial buildings.



