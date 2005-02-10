REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Ray Allen Introduces Mistral Drug Detection/Verification Aerosol Kits

February 10, 2005 06:13 PM

Ray Allen Mistral Drug Detection Kits Ray Allen has developed an aerosol technology designed to identify marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Using patented drug detection and identification, Ray Allen’s mistral drug detection/verification aerosol kits provide distinct advantages for field use. “On the spot” reaction ensures a testing process that is convenient, fast and efficient and results appear in seconds. All products are non-toxic, non-carcinogenic, and environmentally friendly.

Mistral Drug Detection Micro Kit:

Perfect as a trial purchase of these remarkable products. Contains 10-application aerosols (10ml – 16ml) of:

  • Cannabispray 1 & 2
  • Coca-Test
  • Herosal
  • Meth Test 1 & 2

The Kit also contains:

  • One MS532 Regular Collection Paper pad
  • Two MS632 Special Collection Paper pads
  • Carrying case

Mistral Regular Drug Detection Kit:

Contains 100-application aerosols (80ml – 100ml) of:

  • Cannabispray 1 & 2
  • Herosal
  • Meth Test 1 & 2

The Kit also contains:

  • Four MS530 Regular Collection Paper dispensers
  • Two MS630 Special Collection Paper dispensers
  • Carrying case

Mistral Regular Drug Detection Kit w/Coca:

Contains 100-application aerosols (80ml – 100ml) of:

  • Cannabispray 1 & 2
  • Herosal
  • Coca-Test
  • Meth Test 1 & 2

The Kit also contains:

  • Six MS530 Regular Collection Paper dispensers
  • Two MS630 Special Collection Paper dispensers
  • Carrying case

Detect 4 Drugs Kit:

This configuration covers most of the common illicit drugs used.

Contains 100-application aerosols (100ml) of:

  • Detect 4 Drugs
  • Coca-Test

The Kit also contains:

  • Two MS530 Regular Collection Paper dispensers
  • Two MS630 Special Collection Paper dispensers
  • Carrying case

Accessory Items

  • Replacement paper pads and dispensers.

    For more information on Ray Allen’s drug detection kits, please visit www.rayallen.com