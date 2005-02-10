Ray Allen Introduces Mistral Drug Detection/Verification Aerosol Kits

Ray Allen has developed an aerosol technology designed to identify marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Using patented drug detection and identification, Ray Allen’s mistral drug detection/verification aerosol kits provide distinct advantages for field use. “On the spot” reaction ensures a testing process that is convenient, fast and efficient and results appear in seconds. All products are non-toxic, non-carcinogenic, and environmentally friendly.

Mistral Drug Detection Micro Kit:

Perfect as a trial purchase of these remarkable products. Contains 10-application aerosols (10ml – 16ml) of:

Cannabispray 1 & 2

Coca-Test

Herosal

Meth Test 1 & 2

The Kit also contains:

One MS532 Regular Collection Paper pad

Two MS632 Special Collection Paper pads

Carrying case

Mistral Regular Drug Detection Kit:

Contains 100-application aerosols (80ml – 100ml) of:

Cannabispray 1 & 2

Herosal

Meth Test 1 & 2

The Kit also contains:

Four MS530 Regular Collection Paper dispensers

Two MS630 Special Collection Paper dispensers

Carrying case

Mistral Regular Drug Detection Kit w/Coca:

Contains 100-application aerosols (80ml – 100ml) of:

Cannabispray 1 & 2

Herosal

Coca-Test

Meth Test 1 & 2

The Kit also contains:

Six MS530 Regular Collection Paper dispensers

Two MS630 Special Collection Paper dispensers

Carrying case

Detect 4 Drugs Kit:

This configuration covers most of the common illicit drugs used.

Contains 100-application aerosols (100ml) of:

Detect 4 Drugs

Coca-Test

The Kit also contains:

Two MS530 Regular Collection Paper dispensers

Two MS630 Special Collection Paper dispensers

Carrying case

Accessory Items