Ray Allen Introduces Mistral Drug Detection/Verification Aerosol Kits
Ray Allen has developed an aerosol technology designed to identify marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Using patented drug detection and identification, Ray Allen’s mistral drug detection/verification aerosol kits provide distinct advantages for field use. “On the spot” reaction ensures a testing process that is convenient, fast and efficient and results appear in seconds. All products are non-toxic, non-carcinogenic, and environmentally friendly.
Mistral Drug Detection Micro Kit:
Perfect as a trial purchase of these remarkable products. Contains 10-application aerosols (10ml – 16ml) of:
- Cannabispray 1 & 2
- Coca-Test
- Herosal
- Meth Test 1 & 2
The Kit also contains:
- One MS532 Regular Collection Paper pad
- Two MS632 Special Collection Paper pads
- Carrying case
Mistral Regular Drug Detection Kit:
Contains 100-application aerosols (80ml – 100ml) of:
- Cannabispray 1 & 2
- Herosal
- Meth Test 1 & 2
The Kit also contains:
- Four MS530 Regular Collection Paper dispensers
- Two MS630 Special Collection Paper dispensers
- Carrying case
Mistral Regular Drug Detection Kit w/Coca:
Contains 100-application aerosols (80ml – 100ml) of:
- Cannabispray 1 & 2
- Herosal
- Coca-Test
- Meth Test 1 & 2
The Kit also contains:
- Six MS530 Regular Collection Paper dispensers
- Two MS630 Special Collection Paper dispensers
- Carrying case
Detect 4 Drugs Kit:
This configuration covers most of the common illicit drugs used.
Contains 100-application aerosols (100ml) of:
- Detect 4 Drugs
- Coca-Test
The Kit also contains:
- Two MS530 Regular Collection Paper dispensers
- Two MS630 Special Collection Paper dispensers
- Carrying case
Accessory Items
For more information on Ray Allen’s drug detection kits, please visit www.rayallen.com