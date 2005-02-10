The CAD Zone Introduces a Powerful Electronic State Crash Report System Called STARS

BEAVERTON, OR - The CAD Zone, Inc., a leading provider of diagramming software for crash and crime scene investigation, introduces a powerful electronic state crash report system called STARS. To develop the new electronic crash report system, CAD Zone, law enforcement diagramming experts, has teamed up with Essociates Group of Kansas, experts in form creation.

STARS is an affordable solution for police departments who wish to have entirely paperless crash reports. Electronic Crash Reports Save Time, Reduce Errors, and Make Data More Accessible. Each new STARS form is designed using that state’s coding manual which details how the form is to be filled out. Essociates Group then compares the new electronic report with the state’s existing paper report form to make sure the electronic version is an exact replica. For more information, please visit www.CADZone.com.