Genetec retains world leader position in video management software, analysts confirm

PRESS RELEASE

MONTREAL — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that it has once again been recognized as the world leader in video management software (VMS) by two leading industry analysts, Omdia and Novaira Insights.

According to Omdia’s 2024 Video Surveillance & Analytics Database Report, Genetec has retained its #1 global position in the VMS market while also ranking #1 globally in the combined Video Management Software (VMS) and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) market.

In the Americas, Genetec has maintained its market leadership with a #1 ranking for 13 years. The Omdia report also highlights the company’s strong performance in the EMEA region, where it ranks #2, and in the Asia Pacific region (excluding China) where it is growing at three times the market rate, securing the #3 position.

Novaira Insights’ report also confirms Genetec as the global leader in Total Video Surveillance Software and Service Agreements, with a #1 ranking in the Americas, a #2 position in Asia Pacific (excluding China), and a #3 position in EMEA.

In the global VSaaS market (excluding China), the Omdia report positions Genetec among the top 10 world leaders, and in the Americas, Genetec ranks as one the top three companies that gained the most market share. This performance underscores the company’s early leadership in SaaS innovation and the strong momentum of Security Center SaaS, a hybrid cloud solution built to meet the growing demand for flexible cloud deployments.

“Over 50% of end-users are still going to keep at least part of their security infrastructure on-premises,” said Oliver Philippou, Research Manager, Physical Security Technologies, Omdia. “A hybrid-cloud approach can enable customers to gradually transition towards a cloud architecture, benefiting from cloud efficiencies while retaining on-premises storage for legal, compliance, or business needs. This flexibility results in cost savings and ensures that customers are not forced into a one-size-fits-all solution.”

“The hybrid approach isn’t a steppingstone to the cloud but the baseline for how to deploy physical security leveraging cloud technology,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering, Genetec Inc. “Customers need a flexible solution that respects the unique requirements of their business, recognizing that not every company will choose or need to fully transition to the cloud.”

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while respecting individual privacy and the demand for operational efficiency.

Based on an open architecture, and built with cybersecurity at their core, Genetec solutions can be implemented on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid deployments. The company’s flagship products, Genetec Security Center and Genetec Security Center SaaS, unify core physical security functions, such as access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), intrusion detection, communications, and analytics.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries. For more information, visit: https://www.genetec.com/