New Pivot3 high-definition storage system for video surveillance increases capture capacity by 60 percent

SPRING, Texas — Pivot3 Inc, the inventor of high-definition storage based on distributed RAID, today announced the availability of release 2.2, a new version of the Pivot3 High-Definition Storage system family based on the Pivot3 RAIGE™ (RAID Across Gigabit Ethernet) technology. This Pivot3 RAIGE release, supporting additional scaling options and including 1 TB hard disk drives, increases video capture capacity by 60 percent over the prior available configurations.

“We have been running our hosted video surveillance business on Pivot3 storage for more than six months and it has performed flawlessly,” said Rick Bentley, CEO of Connexed Technologies. “As we grow our subscriber base, the higher density drives and higher system capacities now offered by Pivot3 will allow us to conserve space and reduce power consumption per subscriber. I am delighted to see Pivot’s continued technology innovation.”

“Today’s megapixel, high-definition video surveillance applications require increased storage capacity and performance. We have seen this in surveillance environments such as public safety, law enforcement, and gaming,” said Jeffrey Bell, Pivot3 vice president of marketing. “The capacity and performance boost of this new release was the result of our customer requirements, and allows us to deliver even more value to environments with highly scalable storage needs.”

Release 2.2 of the Pivot3 RAIGE Operating System, which powers the Pivot3 High-Definition Storage systems, in conjunction with Databanks (networked storage nodes) populated with 1 TB disk drives, allows individual storage volumes to be as large as 72 terabytes, a 60 percent increase over the prior limit. Storage clusters consisting of multiple volumes can scale to petabyte sizes. “Our customers are initially purchasing clusters of three to ten Databanks, but we have run, and they can implement clusters of more than 100 Databanks as they need to do that,” Bell adds.

RAIGE Release 2.2 is available to all existing Pivot3 RAIGE customers. The new models of Databanks with twelve 1 TB drives have a recommended list price of US$35,900.

About Pivot3

Pivot3 has developed the first successful implementation of distributed data protection utilizing software-based virtual RAID controllers, as well as industry-standard server and networking technology. The Pivot3 block-based infrastructure virtualization solutions, targeting various data-intensive applications such as video surveillance, reduce costs by up to 50 percent and deliver up to five times the performance, with superior data protection. With several patents pending, the company boasts strong intellectual property and is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and InterWest Partners. For more information, please call 1-877-5-PIVOT3 or visit the company’s website at www.pivot3.com.

Pivot3 RAIGE is a trademark or registered trademark of Pivot3, Inc. All other brands or products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

