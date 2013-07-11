Mass. PD receives grant to launch K-9 program

Community Advocate

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. – The Marlborough Police Department has been awarded a $25,000 grant by the Stanton Foundation that will help launch the city’s first K-9 program.

“As we discussed during the [fiscal year 2014] budget process, this program will be a valuable tool that will assist our police department in apprehensions, investigations and seizures,” said Mayor Arthur Vigeant in his communication to the council.

He said special training will begin at the Boston Police Canine Academy for all members of the police force. Also planned are the purchase of a dog, equipment, and a vehicle from which to operate. Presently, the local department is using dogs from the State Police and Sheriff’s department.

