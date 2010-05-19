Request for Proposal: Police and Fire Departments K-9 Units

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, founded by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, welcomes grant inquiries for foundation support in 2010. The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will disperse grants to police and fire departments’ canine units throughout the US.

“My Dad instilled in me a love and respect for animals. This is a good way to combine that passion with a desire to support the police and fire departments, which deserve all the appropriate resources needed to protect our cities and neighborhoods, and allow these brave men and women to arrive home safely.” -Ben Roethlisberger

Previous Grants: This is the fourth grant cycle for The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. Eligibility: Police and fire departments’ canine units in Pittsburgh, PA and in the city of each regular season away opponent for the Steelers in 2010 are eligible. The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation can only distribute grants to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations. Although police and fire Departments are tax-exempt organizations, they may not have a 501(c)(3) designation. If your department does not have an associated 501(c)(3) organization, we recommend contacting your community foundation to see if they will sponsor the grant for you. The majority of the grants we distribute help canine units to purchase dogs and dog safety vests, but other types of needs are considered.

Eligible Cities Deadline for Application Grant Announcement Date Nashville, TN Aug 1, 2010 Sep 19, 2010 Tampa Bay, FL Aug 1, 2010 Sep 26, 2010 Miami, FL Aug 1, 2010 Oct 24, 2010 New Orleans, LA Aug 1, 2010 Oct 31, 2010 Cincinnati, OH Aug 1, 2010 Nov 8, 2010 Buffalo, NY Aug 1, 2010 Nov 28, 2010 Baltimore, MD Aug 1, 2010 Dec 5, 2010 Cleveland, OH Aug 1, 2010 Jan 2, 2011 Pittsburgh, PA Aug 1, 2010 After Super bowl 2011

Deadline is FIRM. All required application materials must be received by the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for your application to be considered. Application Process: Potential grant applicants should provide a letter of inquiry as an initial application. Inquiries should include:

• Department name, address, name of department chief, and contact person.

• Telephone number, fax number and email address.

• Amount requested.

• Department budget.

• Copy of sponsoring organization’s (501)(c)(3) determination letter.

• How the Department has previously been funded.

• How the Department will continue to support itself in future years.

• A brief background on the Department and summarize needs for K-9 Support.

• Previous grants received from The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

Contact:The Ben Roethlisberger Foundationc/o The Giving Back Fund Phone: 310-649-52226033 West Century Blvd., Suite 240 Fax: 310-649-5070Los Angeles, CA 90045The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation seeks to support police and fire departments throughout the US with a particular emphasis on support for service dogs and to enhance the quality of life for residents of Findlay, OH and Pittsburgh, PA.