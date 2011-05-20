The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation Announces New Guidelines and Deadline for the 2011-12 NFL Season Grants

Pittsburgh – The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund has announced the new grant guidelines for the 2011-12 season. This marks the fifth grant cycle for the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. The majority of the grants distributed will help K-9 units to purchase dogs and dog safety vests, but other types of needs are also considered.

The Foundation will be distributing grants in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away game for the Steelers during the 2011-12 season. The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation invites police and fire departments in these eight cities to submit proposals detailing their needs. For the first time this year, if the Steelers make the playoffs, the Foundation will also make grants to two cities anywhere in the United States that would not otherwise be eligible to apply. In addition, the Foundation will continue to make grants to several police and fire department K-9 units in the Pittsburgh area following Super Bowl XLVI.

The Foundation distributed more than $110,000 in grants to K-9 units around the country during the 2010-11 Season.

Eligible departments must apply to The Giving Back Fund by August 1, 2011. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. To view the full grant requirements, eligibility and evaluation process, see attached or please visit http://bigben7.com/the-ben-roethlisberger-foundation/ or http://www.givingback.org/downloads/RFP_2011_BRF.pdf.

About Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger just finished his seventh season as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and already has secured his place in the record books. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he is aptly referred to as Big Ben, and has become known for big performances and a humble approach. Roethlisberger is one of only 10 starting quarterbacks to win two or more Super Bowls. In 2009, he led the Steelers to a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa, Fla. with a thrilling touchdown pass in the final minutes. In 2006, Roethlisberger became the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Detroit, Mich. Roethlisberger was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2008, and already holds most of the passing records for the Steelers. He is the only quarterback to lead his team to the conference championship game in each of his first two seasons. He was the unanimous Rookie of the Year in 2004, breaking Dan Marino’s rookie records for completion percentage and passer rating, and was the first quarterback in NFL history to compile a 13-0 regular season record as a rookie.

Roethlisberger was raised in Findlay, Ohio and was a three-sport star at Findlay High School. He went on to set nearly every quarterback record at Miami University (Ohio) prior to foregoing his senior season and becoming the 11th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger resides near Pittsburgh with his two dogs, Zeus and Hercules.

About The Giving Back Fund

The Giving Back Fund (GBF) is a national public charity that creates and professionally manages charitable foundations and other philanthropic programs for athletes, entertainers, business entrepreneurs, and corporations. Since our founding in 1997, GBF has created an important niche in expanding and diversifying philanthropy, particularly among young people, women and people of color. Our unique structure allows donors to direct more of their charitable dollars to causes they care about and less to administrative overhead. To date, The Giving Back Fund has provided philanthropic consulting, management and programming to more than 200 athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, and other high net worth individuals. GBF has overseen the distribution of more than $30,000,000 in charitable grants within the United States and other countries, and has developed dozens of unique scholarship, mentoring, medical, arts, and other philanthropic programs. For additional information, please visit www.givingback.org.