Havis Universal Tablet Cradle - Patent Pending

Havis New UT-300 Series, the latest in our widely successful Universal Cradles product line, is compatible with numerous 7-9" tablet models, as its designed with ultimate versatility in mind.
Maximize Your Tablet Productivity
The combination of comfort, safety and quality in a truly unique product makes Havis’ Universal Tablet Cradle the clear choice.
Configure Your Computing Device Online
Havis docking stations & cradles are available for Apple, Dell, Getac, Lenovo, Microsoft, Panasonic, Samsung and more.
Compatible Tablet Dimensions
Width: 7.00-9.25" (17.8 - 23.5 cm)
Depth: Maximum of 0.79" (2.0 cm)
Height*: Dependent on tablet width
Physical Specifications
Width: 10.1" (26.7 cm) Depth: 7.8" (19.8 cm)
Height: 2.4" (6.1 cm) Weight: 0.6 lbs. (0.3 kg)
Testing: Impact Test - Crash Simulation per SAE J1455
(Forward/Rearward/Side Impact Directions)
Patent: Pending
About Havis
Havis manufactures mobile office solutions for members of public safety, utility and public works, military and government, transportation industries and other mobile professions.