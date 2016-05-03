Havis Universal Tablet Cradle - Patent Pending

Havis New UT-300 Series, the latest in our widely successful Universal Cradles product line, is compatible with numerous 7-9" tablet models, as its designed with ultimate versatility in mind.

Havis docking stations & cradles are available for Apple, Dell, Getac, Lenovo, Microsoft, Panasonic, Samsung and more.



Compatible Tablet Dimensions

Width: 7.00-9.25" (17.8 - 23.5 cm)

Depth: Maximum of 0.79" (2.0 cm)

Height*: Dependent on tablet width

Physical Specifications

Width: 10.1" (26.7 cm) Depth: 7.8" (19.8 cm)

Height: 2.4" (6.1 cm) Weight: 0.6 lbs. (0.3 kg)

Testing: Impact Test - Crash Simulation per SAE J1455

(Forward/Rearward/Side Impact Directions)

Patent: Pending

About Havis

Havis manufactures mobile office solutions for members of public safety, utility and public works, military and government, transportation industries and other mobile professions.