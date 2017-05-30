ALS acquires TLD

PERRY, Fla. — AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems (ALS) is proud to announce the acquisition of the Thomas Lowe Defence (TLD) assets which broadens our product portfolio to include modular and reusable diversionary devices that can be utilized for training and operational use at a fraction of the cost of most flash bangs in the market place today.

These devices can be configured by the operator to include three different delays as well as selectable bang timing for multi-bang configurations up to and including building a “Bang Pole” to any desired length.

With the acquisition the TLD products, ALS has acquired exclusive Marketing and Sales rights, as well as sole source, to the new TRMR-LE Flash Bang. This new device allows for the operator to have a reloadable solution for a true “no-roll” impact grenade that is a twist-to- arm approach that allows the operator to both arm and safe the device at will.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Monica S. Sipp at 850.838.8412 or email at monica@lesslethal.com. ALS TRMR Law Enforcement

About AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems:

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc. (ALS) is one of five operating companies held by the National Defense Corporation, the Defense Holding Company under National Presto Industries. ALS was formed with the acquisition of the assets of ALS Technologies, Inc. in November of 2011 and continues to serve the Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Military communities, both domestically and abroad. ALS’ strategic vision not only included improved and new product offerings, but also a state of the art training facility focused on Law Enforcement and Corrections Officers. This investment in facilities was realized with the opening of ALS’ new manufacturing and training facilities in the summer of 2013.

ALS successfully completed ISO 9001:2008 registration and operates under a certified Quality Management System. ALS strives to provide the best products and services to meet the needs of today’s changing environment. From a core of manufactured products, to strategic partners, ALS provides comprehensive solutions for all of your tactical, operational and training needs.