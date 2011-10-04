Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Upgrades All Officers to New TASER X2

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.-- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced the first major city to purchase and upgrade to the new TASER® X2™ electronic control devices (ECDs) for all patrol officers. TASER also received its first international order for the X2.

The City of Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the largest order for X2s to date, including 1,600 of the new TASER X2 ECDs equipped with the new Auto Shut-Down Performance Power Magazine (APPM), extended warranties, 7,400 TASER® cartridges and related accessories.

The second order received provided an international military agency with 50 X2s, 2,180 TASER cartridges and various related accessories. Further information is not being released at this time.

These orders shipped in the third quarter of 2011.

“At the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, we have a deep commitment to enhancing the safety of our community and our employees,” said Chief Rodney Monroe.

In addition to upgrading to the TASER X2, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has also engaged the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to perform a review of the department’s policies, procedures and training on ECDs.

