Court Schedules Contempt Hearing Against Karbon Arms and Robert Gruder

Hearing to Enforce TASER’s Permanent Injunction for Patent Infringement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., -- TASER International, Inc. , a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona granted TASER International’s motion to reopen the lawsuit in which TASER was granted a permanent injunction against Stinger Systems, Inc. The permanent injunction restrained Stinger and its officers, agents and employees from making, using, offering to sell, or selling in or from the United States, the Stinger S-200 electronic control devices (ECDs) and all other products that are only colorably different from the S-200 ECDs in the context of claims 2 or 40 of TASER’s U.S. Patent No. 6,999,295.

The Court reopened the case to consider TASER’s motion for contempt against Karbon Arms, LLC and Robert Gruder -- the current CEO of Karbon Arms and the former CEO of Stinger -- for violating the injunction by making, offering to sell and selling the Karbon Arms MPID ECD. The Court has scheduled a hearing for December 15, 2011 to consider TASER’s motion for contempt. TASER will present evidence at the hearing that the Karbon MPID ECD is only colorably different from the S-200 ECD and that Karbon Arms and Gruder are in violation of the permanent injunction.

In addition TASER filed a separate lawsuit for patent infringement of additional TASER patents in the US District Court for the District of Delaware against Karbon Arms and Gruder. A trial date has not yet been set for this lawsuit.

“Karbon Arms purchased all the assets of Stinger Systems, including the S-200 technology, at a liquidation auction and within a very short period of time, began selling the MPID ECD which evidence will show is no more than colorably different from the S-200 ECD,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International. “The purpose of this litigation is to hold Karbon Arms and Gruder accountable for seeking to evade the Court’s injunction through subversive means.”

