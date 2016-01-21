DC, Baltimore County and Omaha Police Departments to Deploy Axon Body Cameras and Evidence.com from TASER

TASER Kicks Off the New Year Strong with 31 Major Cities on Its Axon and Evidence.com Platform

SEATTLE, WA − TASER International today announced large orders of its Axon body-worn video cameras and Evidence.com solution, a back-end digital evidence management system. These orders were received in the fourth quarter of 2015 and shipped in the fourth quarter of 2015 and first quarter of 2016.

Large orders were received from the following domestic agencies:

Metropolitan Police Department (DC): 2530 Axon Body 2 cameras with one year of Evidence.com TASER Assurance Plan

Baltimore County Police Department (MD): 1,455 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP (at the direction of the department, 20 cameras will be shipped in Q1 2016, 150 cameras will be shipped in Q2 2016, 270 cameras will be shipped in Q2 2017, 270 cameras will be shipped in Q3 2017, 270 cameras will be shipped in Q4 2017, 270 cameras will be shipped in Q1 2018 and the remaining 205 cameras will be shipped in Q2 2018).

Chandler Police Department (AZ): 160 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

Fayetteville Police Department (NC): 300 Axon Flex cameras with Axon Signal

Grand Rapids Police Department (MI): 298 Axon Body 2 and Flex cameras with 90 Axon Signal units and five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Plan

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (NC): 274 Axon Flex and Body 2 cameras with Axon Signal and five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Plan

Irving Police Department (TX): 200 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

Richmond Police Department (VA): 200 Axon Body 2 and Flex cameras with Axon Signal in 2016 and 200 Axon Body 2 and Flex cameras with Axon Signal in 2017 and five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Program

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (CA): 200 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Program

Rio Rancho Police Department (NM): 123 Axon Body and Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

Lansing Police Department (MI): 120 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

Lafayette Police Department (IN): 115 Axon Body 2 cameras and 140 Axon Fleet cameras (pre-order for shipment in Q3 2016) with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Program

Omaha Police Department (NE): 115 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Program

Lakewood Police Department (OH): 105 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Program

Meriden Police Department (CT): 96 Axon Body 2 cameras and 60 Axon Fleet cameras (pre-order for shipment in Q3 2016) with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Plan

Philadelphia Housing Authority Police Department (PA): 80 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com with the Standard Issue Grant program

Salisbury Police Department (MD): 70 Axon Body cameras with three years of Evidence.com and TAP

Greenburgh Police Department (NY): 60 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

Wausau Police Department (WI): 51 Axon Body 2 cameras with 20 Axon Signal units and five years of Evidence.com and TAP

Methuen Police Department (MA): 47 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Program

Martinsburg City Police Department (WV): 45 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (OR): 40 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Program

Wisconsin Department of Corrections (WI): 43 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

Hickory Police Department (NC): 25 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP, add-on order

Virginia State University Police Department (VA): 25 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Program

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (WY): 23 Axon Flex with Axon Signal and 6 Axon Fleet cameras (pre-order for shipment in Q3 2016) and five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Program

About Axon & Evidence.com Platform:

Thousands of law enforcement agencies to date are now utilizing the Axon platform, allowing them to seamlessly integrate software and hardware to enable powerful capabilities. The Axon platform connects technology and people in order to create safer communities.

Smart Devices – Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth and WiFi to better track and manage data

– Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth and WiFi to better track and manage data Unified and Integrated Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) – One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players

– One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players Connected Ecosystem - From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders

- From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders Digital Verification and Audit Logs – Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share

– Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share Advanced Security – Industry–leading people, practices, and products that comply with

CJIS at both the infrastructure and application layers and ISO 27001

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 160,000 lives have been saved from death or serious injury with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.taser.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Axon Signal, Axon Body 2, Evidence.com, TASER, Axon, and Axon Flex are trademarks of TASER International, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and in other countries.

