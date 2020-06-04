Foster City Police Department begins carrying WRAP Technologies’ BolaWRAP in the field

TEMPE, Ariz., -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced that Foster City Police Department (FCPD) in California reports it has deployed the BolaWRAP remote restraint device and officers are now carrying devices in the field.

CBS San Francisco Bay Area (KPIX-TV) released a story about FCPD’s deployment on Wednesday in which a reporter and FCPD Chief Tracy Avelar were wrapped by the BolaWrap. The full story can be found here.

“We are very happy to see departments across the United States continue to adopt our less-lethal device as part of their toolbox,” said Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer of Wrap Technologies. “Led by Chief Avelar, FCPD is a forward-thinking agency always looking for new ways to safely deal with their community.”

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the “Media” tab of the website.