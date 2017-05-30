Less-Lethal Systems (ALS) signs industry veteran, Monica Sipp as Director of Sales and Marketing

PERRY, Fla. — AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc. (ALS), a subsidiary of the National Defense Corporation, the Defense Holding Company under National Presto Industries, is proud to announce the appointment of Monica Sipp as the new Director of Sales and Marketing. ALS is a product provider to the law enforcement, corrections and military markets, and in 2013 opened a state-of-the-art training facility focused on law enforcement and corrections officers.

“In the rebranding of ALS, I couldn’t be more pleased to have Monica Sipp join the team as the Director of Marketing and Sales. She is well-respected within the community that regards her as a proven, no-nonsense professional that gets the job done while having a good time doing it. She has a personality and competency in the firearms community that is unsurpassed. ALS is exceptionally fortunate to have her on board as we introduce our new products to the ALS portfolio,” M. McAlexander, President of ALS said.

Monica has 30-plus years in the firearms and law enforcement industry and previously held the position of Director of Sales and Marketing for DoubleStar. Previous to that, she held executive positions with POF and LMT as Director of Sales and Marketing and was the VP of Sales and Marketing for Armalite.

“I am thrilled to be on the ALS team. After a career on the lethal side of our business it is refreshing to be working on the less-lethal side. As part of my new responsibilities, I will be focusing on growing awareness and attendance of our 500-acre training facility, working with combat experienced spec ops operators offering both professional and civilian training classes.”

About AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems:

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc. (ALS) is one of five operating companies held by the National Defense Corporation, the Defense Holding Company under National Presto Industries. ALS was formed with the acquisition of the assets of ALS Technologies, Inc. in November of 2011 and continues to serve the Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Military communities, both domestically and abroad. ALS’ strategic vision not only included improved and new product offerings, but also a state of the art training facility focused on Law Enforcement and Corrections Officers. This investment in facilities was realized with the opening of ALS’ new manufacturing and training facilities in the summer of 2013.

ALS successfully completed ISO 9001:2008 registration and operates under a certified Quality Management System. ALS strives to provide the best products and services to meet the needs of today’s changing environment. From a core of manufactured products, to strategic partners, ALS provides comprehensive solutions for all of your tactical, operational and training needs.