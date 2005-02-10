New Technology Offers First Ever Simulator for Less Lethal Training from AIS

PHILADELPHIA - Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc announces the launch of the Less Lethal PRISim™ interactive training simulator. This is the first interactive training simulator of its kind offering multiple “less lethal” capabilities. It provides a tool for law enforcement agencies to train their officers on a wider range of firearms and equipment in the use-of-force continuum.

The new system features “less lethal” weapons including PepperBall™, Taser™ and Bean Bag (shotgun). Also included in this new release is an authoring tool that features an improved Wizard, giving officers the ability to put in gun flashes and offer more scenario choices in branching; and on the practice page, the user can put in his or her own static target.

“This new set of tools takes simulator training to a new level,” says Tim May, CEO of Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. “This will save lives by giving officers the ability to train with all of their equipment in real-life scenarios.”