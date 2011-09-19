Plymouth PD Purchases New TASER X2 ECDs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.-- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced an order for TASER® X2™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories by the Plymouth Police Department in Massachusetts.

The order received provided the Plymouth Police Department with 85 TASER X2 ECDs and 1000 TASER® cartridges.

This order is expected to ship in the third quarter of 2011.

“We purchased the X2 for its enhanced safety features including backup-shot capability, output current metering, advanced data analytics, as well as having holsters that automatically force the unit into the safe position,” said Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri.

“We are seeing significant market interest for the X2 and we are pleased that the Plymouth Police Department has become the first agency in their state to move immediately to the dual-shot capability of the X2 platform,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International.

