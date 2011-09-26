Polk County Sheriff’s Office Purchases EVIDENCE.COM and TASER AXON Digital Video Systems for Jail

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced that it received an order for its revolutionary new evidence capture and management platform. The order for the TASER AXON™ on-officer camera and EVIDENCE.com™ service is from Polk County Sheriff’s Office (IA) for use in its jail.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been using the TASER AXON head-mounted cameras for approximately one full month and has received very positive feedback from our employees wearing the device while on duty at the Polk County Jail,” said Sgt. Jana Rooker, Public Information Officer for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. “Watch commanders who work in the jail can review the events of an incident within minutes by simply downloading the camera’s file. This information can quickly answer questions about specific incidents and is also a helpful training tool. Cameras mounted throughout the jail are excellent, however, the mobile capabilities of AXON’s cameras reach a new level, both in terms of recording and record keeping. Everyone within the jail’s walls knows that any event has the potential of being recorded directly from an officer’s viewpoint,” concluded Sgt. Rooker.

“We are pleased that this is not only the first order of our AXON technology and EVIDENCE.com by a law enforcement agency in Iowa, but it is also the first deployment of AXON on-officer cameras dedicated to a correctional/jail environment in the U.S.,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International.

This order is expected to ship in the third quarter of 2011.

For product information, photos and video visit:

www.EVIDENCE.com

http://www.TASERBranding.com/axon-press-images/

