San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Orders Over 830 TASER® X26 Electronic Control Devices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced today that it received an order from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in California for over 830 TASER® X26 devices plus accessories totalling over $825,000.

“We believe the TASER system provides the best use of force option on the market,” said Captain Glen Revell of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. “We’ve long been a leader when it comes to less-lethal-force options. Our ultimate goal is to reduce the use of lethal force by providing reasonable alternative-force options,” continued Captain Revell.

“After a long period of extensive research and thorough review of TASER devices, we are proud that this prestigious law enforcement agency has made the decision to deploy a large number of our lifesaving TASER devices to one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, the community of San Diego county,” said Tom Smith, president of TASER International. “We now have over 550 law enforcement agencies deploying TASER technology in California including the top four largest in the state.”

The order received totaled over $825,000 and is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2005.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER(R) M26 product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other non-lethal means. Its latest product, the TASER X26 is 60% smaller and lighter than the ADVANCED TASER M26 and reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. TASER(R) technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 5,500 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

Call 480-991-0797 or visit our website at www.TASER.com to learn more about the new standard in non-lethal weapons.