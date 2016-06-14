Stratom, Inc. Introduces SAFEFLASH™

Provides a Military, Law Enforcement and Security Professionals a Safe and Reusable Grenade Training Device

BOULDER, CO, June 13, 2016‐ Stratom, Inc. announced today that the SAFEFLASH training grenade (patent pending) is now available. This new product provides a safe and economic grenade simulation training device, a role more traditionally filled by one‐use combustible simulation devices.

SafeFlash is a multi‐function grenade and explosive penalty simulation device designed specifically for military, law enforcement and security professionals. This water‐resistant (IP‐54), battery powered device provides an all‐inclusive way to simulate standard, short delay,

instantaneous, and impact grenade explosions with visual and auditory feedback. Unlike traditional flashbang training devices, the SafeFlash is reusable, requires no additional canisters, and is completely noncombustible.

Tom Gonzalez, Stratom’s SVP of Strategic Solutions & Corporate Development, stated, “The SafeFlash is a great training enhancement tool that allows individuals to practice on critical skills involving techniques, tactics and procedures where an actual grenade would be used. Ancillary to this, the SafeFlash can be used to create a visual and audible penalty for booby‐trap and improvised explosive devices defeat operations all without the risks or hazards associated with explosive materials. Individuals can train on the spot and still have the benefit of sensory stimulation when the device is activated without putting anyone in actual harm’s way.”

Four LED indicators and 110 dB siren provide a non‐kinetic grenade simulation, making the SafeFlash effective in both indoor and outdoor trainings during either the day or night. The unit can also be modified to be used as a remote explosive penalty device through the use of Stratom’s SAFEFLASH Trigger (available on the SafeFlash web site) or another user configured device. Once the SAFEFLASH is deployed, the reminder feature provides an audible and visual indicator chirp every 5 minutes until unit is found to lessen the chance of being left behind.

To purchase this product or find out more information about the SAFEFLASH training device, please visit the Stratom website at www.stratom.com/safeflash.

ABOUT STRATOM, INC.

Stratom, Inc. delivers world class technologies and solutions to government, commercial and global clients. Our Advanced Technologies include unmanned systems for logistics and C-IED / EOD applications, perception and control systems, and engineering services. Stratom’s Strategic Solutions serve our customer’s needs in training, military analytics, doctrine development and exercise scenario development.