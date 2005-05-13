Study Results Accepted for Presentation by Society of Academic Emergency Medicine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices announced today that it is pleased to learn of the completion of another independent study on the effects of TASER devices. This most recent study focused on the impact TASER™ devices have on cardiac function in humans. According to an abstract published in a supplemental edition of Academic Emergency Medicine, the study conducted by physicians Saul D. Levine, Christian Sloane, Theodore Chan, Gary Vilke and James Dunford evaluated cardiac changes in volunteers utilizing continuous electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring immediately before and after exposure to the TASER X26.

The complete study will be presented at the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine at its Annual Meeting in New York during May 22-25, 2005. The Annual Meeting will include 502 original research presentations and the Innovations in Emergency Medicine Education (IEME) Exhibits.

“In this pilot study we found no significant cardiac dysrhythmias in 24 healthy human subjects immediately following an electrical exposure from the TASER X26,” said Ted Chan, MD. “Aside from a small increase in heart rate, we didn’t observe any significant abnormal cardiac rhythms, conduction or morphology disturbances on the electrocardiogram right after the TASER shock.” Chan noted that while the study is continuing to enroll subjects beyond the initial pilot study “it has yet to observe any evidence of significant heart rhythm abnormalities associated with the TASER X26.”

Chan is the Medical Director of the Emergency Departments at the University of California, San Diego-Hillcrest Medical Center in San Diego and Thornton Hospital in La Jolla, CA. He is an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University is board certified in Emergency Medicine. He is active in health policy initiatives in San Diego and has worked with a number of community and law enforcement agencies on health education, outreach and immunization programs. Chan serves as Medical Director for the Metropolitan Medical Strike Team for San Diego County. Chan recently received the first ever grant to UCSD from the U.S. Department of Justice in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies. In addition, he is editor of the Cardiology section of the Journal of Emergency Medicine.

“TASER is excited to have a study conducted by members of the medical community who have been involved with research regarding law enforcement tools that have experienced similar controversy in the public. Other issues that have been scrutinized in the past include pepper spray inhalation weight force during prone restraint and restraint positioning,” said Rick Smith, CEO and co-founder of TASER International. “Like TASER devices, many of these law enforcement techniques also were scrutinized by the public and in the media. This most recent analysis helps to address many of the questions posed about TASER devices. We look forward to the presentation of the complete study at the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine’s Annual Meeting later this month and encourage further independent testing of this life-saving technology,” concluded Smith.

To review the Academic Emergency Medicine Volume 12, Number 5 supplement 1 71 study’s abstract visit: www.aemj.org/cgi/content/abstract/12/5_suppl_1/71

*This study was not sponsored by any private industry or interest group.

