TASER Announces Numerous Weapons Orders

Orders for More than 2500 Smart Weapons for International Sales

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received in the fourth quarter and shipped in the fourth quarter 2015 and first quarter 2016.

Significant TASER Smart Weapon orders:

Arlington Police Department VA: 70 TASER® X2™ TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office (VA): 45 TASER® X26P™

Anne Arundel County Police Department (MD): 80 X26Ps

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZ): 111 X2s

Arlington Police Department (TX): 192 X26Ps

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (TX): 147 X26Ps

Carrollton Police Department (TX): 68 X26Ps

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 80 X26Ps, TAP

Clark County Detention (NV): 99 X2s

College Station Police Department (TX): 65 X26Ps, TAP

Covington Police Department (KY): 95 X26Ps

Fort Worth Police Department (TX): 80 X2s

Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FL): 484 X2s, TAP

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office (NC): 80 X26Ps

Hollywood Police Department (FL): 240 X2s

Humble Police Department (TX): 63 X26Ps, TAP

International order: 1065 X2Ps

International order: 689 X2Ps

International order: 680 X2Ps

International order: 100 X2Ps

Lake County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 50 X2s

Los Gatos Police Department (CA): 40 X26Ps, TAP

Madison County Sheriff’s Department (AL): 45 X26Ps

Methuen Police Department (MA): 47 X2s, Officer Safety Program

Milwaukee Police Department (WI): 150 X2s, TAP

New Hampshire State Police (NH): 50 X26Ps

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OK): 40 X26Ps

Omaha Police Department (NE): 115 X26Ps, OSP

Orange County Sheriff’s Office (TX): 62 X26Ps

Pharr Police Department (TX): 100 X2s

Philadelphia Housing Authority Police Department (PA): 80 X26Ps, OSP

Richmond Police Department (VA): 200 X2s, OSP

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (CA): 60 X26Ps

Sanford Police Department (FL): 133 X26Ps

Santa Clara Police Department (CA): 170 X26Ps

Shelby Township Police Department (MI): 70 X26Ps

Spalding County Sheriff’s Office (GA): 80 X26Ps

Saint Louis County Police Department (MO): 51 X2s

Saint Petersburg Police Department (FL): 502 X2s

Texas Department of Public Safety (TX): 400 X2s

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (CA): 200 X2s, OSP

University of Missouri Police Department (MO): 40 X2s

University of South Florida Police Department (FL): 63 X26Ps, TAP

Wilmington Police Department (NC): 145 X26Ps

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including Axon body-worn video cameras and Evidence.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 160,000 lives have been saved from death or serious injury with TASER’s products and services.

Learn more at www.TASER.com, www.Axon.io and www.Evidence.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® and Axon® are registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, Axon, TASER X26P, and TASER X2 are trademarks of TASER International, Inc. All rights are reserved for trademarks of TASER International, Inc.

