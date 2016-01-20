TASER Announces Numerous Weapons Orders

Orders for More than 2500 Smart Weapons for International Sales
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received in the fourth quarter and shipped in the fourth quarter 2015 and first quarter 2016.
Significant TASER Smart Weapon orders:
- Arlington Police Department VA: 70 TASER® X2™ Smart Weapons, TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)
- Amherst County Sheriff’s Office (VA): 45 TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons
- Anne Arundel County Police Department (MD): 80 X26Ps
- Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZ): 111 X2s
- Arlington Police Department (TX): 192 X26Ps
- Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (TX): 147 X26Ps
- Carrollton Police Department (TX): 68 X26Ps
- Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 80 X26Ps, TAP
- Clark County Detention (NV): 99 X2s
- College Station Police Department (TX): 65 X26Ps, TAP
- Covington Police Department (KY): 95 X26Ps
- Fort Worth Police Department (TX): 80 X2s
- Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FL): 484 X2s, TAP
- Guilford County Sheriff’s Office (NC): 80 X26Ps
- Hollywood Police Department (FL): 240 X2s
- Humble Police Department (TX): 63 X26Ps, TAP
- International order: 1065 X2Ps
- International order: 689 X2Ps
- International order: 680 X2Ps
- International order: 100 X2Ps
- Lake County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 50 X2s
- Los Gatos Police Department (CA): 40 X26Ps, TAP
- Madison County Sheriff’s Department (AL): 45 X26Ps
- Methuen Police Department (MA): 47 X2s, Officer Safety Program (OSP)
- Milwaukee Police Department (WI): 150 X2s, TAP
- New Hampshire State Police (NH): 50 X26Ps
- Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OK): 40 X26Ps
- Omaha Police Department (NE): 115 X26Ps, OSP
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office (TX): 62 X26Ps
- Pharr Police Department (TX): 100 X2s
- Philadelphia Housing Authority Police Department (PA): 80 X26Ps, OSP
- Richmond Police Department (VA): 200 X2s, OSP
- San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (CA): 60 X26Ps
- Sanford Police Department (FL): 133 X26Ps
- Santa Clara Police Department (CA): 170 X26Ps
- Shelby Township Police Department (MI): 70 X26Ps
- Spalding County Sheriff’s Office (GA): 80 X26Ps
- Saint Louis County Police Department (MO): 51 X2s
- Saint Petersburg Police Department (FL): 502 X2s
- Texas Department of Public Safety (TX): 400 X2s
- Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (CA): 200 X2s, OSP
- University of Missouri Police Department (MO): 40 X2s
- University of South Florida Police Department (FL): 63 X26Ps, TAP
- Wilmington Police Department (NC): 145 X26Ps
About TASER International, Inc.
TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including Axon body-worn video cameras and Evidence.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 160,000 lives have been saved from death or serious injury with TASER’s products and services.
Learn more at www.TASER.com, www.Axon.io and www.Evidence.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.
TASER® and Axon® are registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, Axon, TASER X26P, and TASER X2 are trademarks of TASER International, Inc. All rights are reserved for trademarks of TASER International, Inc.
