TASER Announces Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal within a Week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, announced the dismissal with prejudice of the wrongful death product liability lawsuit filed against TASER International in the case of Tolosko-Parker v. TASER International, Inc., et al. filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

“We are very pleased that the plaintiffs agreed to voluntary dismiss TASER International with prejudice from this litigation,” said Doug Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International. “The driving force behind this recent trend of voluntary dismissals is the extensive and overwhelming medical and scientific evidence confirming the general safety of TASER technology. Our policy is not to settle suspect injury or death cases and no moneys were paid for this dismissal. We will continue to aggressively defend any litigation filed against TASER International and pursue sanctions and costs against plaintiffs for frivolous litigation,” concluded Klint.

This lawsuit dismissal represents the sixty third (63rd) wrongful death or injury lawsuits that have been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. This number includes a small number of police officer training injury lawsuits that were settled and dismissed in cases where the settlement economics to TASER International were significantly less than the cost of litigation. TASER International has not lost any product liability lawsuit.

