TASER Debuts New Self-Defense Weapon, TASER Pulse, at SHOT Show 2016

New, sub-compact weapon is the smallest TASER weapon ever, providing a reliable and safe option for private citizens for personal protection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, a market leader in advanced self-defense weapons, today unveils the new TASER Pulse for private citizens. The TASER Pulse can be seen at the SHOT Show new product display on January 19-22 on Level 3, located outside of the Press Room and Member’s Lounge at booth N708 in the Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

“The TASER Pulse conducted electrical weapon is the first of its kind: a discreet carry, sub-compact self-defense weapon and our first updated consumer model since 2007,” said TASER International CEO and founder Rick Smith. “I founded TASER International in 1993 to create safer personal protection technology – and the TASER Pulse continues in that tradition. While we’ve sold more than 250,000 TASER devices to civilians, our primary focus has been on improving public safety through law enforcement. The debut of the TASER Pulse is a recommitment to our company’s core mission to protect life and to help citizens who want to safely protect their families. This high-tech, easy-to-use weapon is built for concealed carry but packs the same knock-down punch that has become the standard for law enforcement around the world. We encourage all Americans to have a safety plan and the TASER Pulse should be part of that discussion,” concluded Smith.

The TASER Pulse is the first device to incorporate our state-of-the-art technology into a sub-compact form factor. The TASER Pulse was designed with our customers in mind who wanted a small weapon with the most effective stopping power available. Many of the discreet carry improvements include: shaved safeties, sloped ‘iron sights,’ targeting laser and high visibility flashlight tucked into an intuitive sub-compact design.

“We removed many of the industrial features required for law enforcement use such as data logs, pulse logging and charge metering, live displays and the TASER CAM interface, while using our patented Shaped Pulse (TM) electrical waveform to create the smallest, easily concealable form factor at an affordable price point,” said Mike Gish, Vice President of TASER Weapon Strategy. “Despite an introductory price as low as $399, we haven’t sacrificed the effective knock-down power,”concluded Gish.

“This is a tremendous redesign for TASER’s civilian line of products and truly propels them to the top of the self-defense market. Because of our confidence in their new team and brand, we’ve chosen to represent them as they make a renewed push into the retail market with this fresh product line,” said Wade Lynton, Sr., Vice President of Sales and Marketing for The Evans Group. “We feel the dramatic improvements provide civilians a safe and responsible means to protect themselves and their loved ones in dangerous situations where a firearm might not be advisable,” concluded Lynton.

The TASER Pulse package includes the TASER Pulse, two disposable TASER cartridges, a soft carry protective cover, a battery pack, and a conductive practice target. It is scheduled to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2016.

Features of the TASER Pulse:

Measuring only 5 ¼-inches long, 4 ½-inches tall, and 1 1/8-inches wide, the TASER Pulse was designed from the ground up as a discreet carry device.

Effective range up to 15 feet

Exclusive brightly-colored yellow accents surround the cartridge so it can be easily identified as a less-lethal weapon

Shaved safety levers make it comfortable to carry discreetly

Angled trigger guard makes it easy to holster especially when being carried discreetly

Color contrasting front sight, makes traditional target attainment easier

Sloped iron sights prevent it from being snagged by clothing upon quick draw from a discreet carry holster or when withdrawn from a purse, briefcase or backpack

LASER assisted target acquisition makes aiming a breeze

High intensity LED flashlight ensures you can identify the attacker in dimly lit areas or at night

The same knock-down power as used by more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies in 107 countries

30-second duration of high voltage output allowing the user to make a safe escape

A dozen brand name holster manufacturers will be releasing concealed holstering options

TASER “Safe Escape” Product Replacement Program

In a self-defense situation, fire the TASER Pulse from up to 15 feet away, set it on the ground, and run. The weapon will continue to immobilize your attacker for 30 seconds, buying you precious time for a Safe Escape. And don’t worry, we’ll replace the device you left behind for free. For full details on the program visit http://buy.taser.com

