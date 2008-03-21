REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
TASER Foundation Annual “Takin’ a Ride for Fallen Officers” Weekend is March 29-30

March 21, 2008 08:35 AM
We need your support and we have created two terrific events in which you can participate to help our nation’s fallen law enforcement officers when the TASER Foundation annual “Takin’ a Ride for Fallen Officers” weekend is March 29-30!

This year’s events include a Fashion Show/Charity Auction and the ever popular “Takin’ the Ride” Motorcycle Run.

First Event

Saturday, March 29

What: The Wild Side Fashion Show and Auction Where: Our headquarters

When: Saturday, March 29th - doors open at 6 pm

Why attend:
- See the moat in flames of fire
- Check out the latest BMW, Harley, Ducati and Vespa motorcycles on display outside of the building
- Watch models show off the new designs of local clothing and jewelry designers
- Listen to a bagpiper play while we host a candlelight vigil and a commemorative shot of whisky in honor of the 181 fallen heroes
- Place a bid for one of the following items we will have on auction - VM Augusta F4CC motorcycle valued at $129,000; Vespa XL50; one of a kind fashions by our local designers; Jewelry by Blue Moon; Audrey Thacker Designs; entertainment and sports memorabilia and much more!
- Model beautiful one of a king jewelry!
- Enjoy drinks and hot hors d’oeuvres while supporting a tremendous charity!

Tickets: $100 per couple

Contact: Gerry Hills at Gerry@TASER.com if you would like to attend or even volunteer.

Second Event

Sunday, March 30

What: Takin’ the Ride Motorcycle Run

Where: Starts at Euro Motorsports Scottsdale - 14870 Northsight Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ (near 101 & Raintree Blvd)

When: Sunday, March 30th - Registration begins at 8 am, Ride leaves at 10 am

Why attend:
A great excuse to ride your motorcycle with a bunch of people who believe in a great cause

Tickets: $25 per rider - $35 per rider and passenger.

Ride as an individual or organize a TASER team.

Contact: Gerry Hills at Gerry@TASER.com if you would like to either volunteer or ride in the Motorcycle Run.

For more details and to register, please visit www.taserfoundation.org/pages/events/html.