TASER Foundation-Law Enforcement Appreciation Night - Last Chance to Purchase Tickets

The TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers is honoring law enforcement officers during Law Enforcement appreciation night at Chase Field on May 6, 2008 during the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game with tickets available from the TASER Foundation at 50% off. Tickets will only be available until noon on May 2, 2008 at the discounted price.

As part of this tribute, five Arizona families of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year will participate in a pre-game dedication ceremony. In addition, Guardian One, a Hummer H3 completely wrapped in striking law enforcement memorial graphics with the names of the American and Canadian officer’s killed-in-the-line-of-duty during 2007 are prominently displayed on the hood and will be present at Chase Plaza during the game.

This special appreciation night is an official stop for Guardian One during its Drive to Remember tour from Vancouver, BC to Washington, DC to raise awareness about officer’s killed-in-the-line-of-duty. Sgt Steve Gibson and Det Tod Catchpole will drive more than 4,000 miles in 11 days attending many events including the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.

“We are honored to host these beautiful families and to provide the backdrop for what should be a memorable night,” said Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall. “We seize any opportunity to bring awareness and recognition to those who have sacrificed their own lives and those who continue to do so daily to ensure our safety.”

TASER Foundation’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Night at Chase Field

DATE: Tuesday, May 6, 2008 @ 6:40 p.m.

GAME: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

TIMES: Chase Field gates open at 4:30 p.m.; dedication ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

” Official stop of Guardian One Drive to Remember Hummer on the plaza on its way to Washington DC

" Pre-game ceremony honoring the families of 2007 Arizona Fallen Officers

" Tickets must be purchased from the TASER Foundation. $12.50 seats available at half the cost of their face value $25 until noon on May 2, 2008.

" To order, call Gerry Hills at 480-905-2090 or email Gerry@TASER.com with your ticket order

If you have any questions contact Gerry Hills at 480-905-2090 or visit www.taser.com.