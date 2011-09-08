TASER International Celebrates 77,777 Saves

“Saves Counter” is launched estimating the lives saved from potential death or serious injury with TASER ECDs on TASER.com

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — TASER International, Inc. today launched a new “Saves Counter” that tracks estimates of the number of people whose lives have been saved from potential death or serious injury using TASER® devices. The Saves Counter is posted on the home page of TASER.com.

The Saves Counter was developed based on a statistical analysis of TASER usage patterns in the more than 16,300 agencies using TASER ECDs today. Some key statistics:

-More than 600,000 TASER ECDs are used by law enforcement officers worldwide

-107 countries deploy TASER ECDs

-ECDs are deployed roughly once every two years in the field based on reported usage patterns

-TASER ECDs have been used in approximately 1.4 million incidents

-The usage equates to roughly 2.3 times for each TASER ECD fielded since 1999

-An analysis of field uses of ECDs published in the Journal of Trauma

-5.4% of the 1.4 million field incidents of TASER deployments equates to the number of people saved from serious risk of injury or death

-TASER ECDs are deployed more than 900 times each day worldwide

“The Saves Counter is an important reminder to our employees and the brave men and women of law enforcement about the valuable work they do every day,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International. “The Saves Counter is linked not just to the math behind the estimate, but to videos and reports of the heroic efforts of law enforcement officers to save lives with ECDs. It is with sincere gratitude that we thank these brave men and women for the risks that take every day to keep our communities safe.”

