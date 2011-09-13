TASER International Receives Significant X26 Order

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc., a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced an order for TASER® X26™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories from Aardvark Tactical Inc., TASER International’s distributor to the U.S. Government, for use by an unnamed U.S. federal government agency.

The order received provided for 200 X26s with extended warranties and 5,500 TASER® cartridges. Further customer information is not being released at this time. This order is expected to ship in the third quarter of 2011.

For more information and product photos, visit http://www.TASER.com/products/law/Pages/default.aspx and http://www.TASERBranding.com/x26-press-images/.

