TASER International Receives Three Significant Orders For TASER X26 Conducted Energy Weapons

Orders received from cities of Chattanooga, Lubbock and Las Vegas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons announced today that it received orders from three large metropolitan police departments.

The first order was received for 200 TASER X26 weapons and accessories from the Chattanooga Police Department in Tennessee. Chattanooga is the fourth largest police department in the state with 447 sworn officers. The Chattanooga Police will assign the 200 TASER X26 weapons for a full patrol level deployment.

“The officers of the Chattanooga Police Department are eager to deploy the TASER,” said Chief of Police Steve Parks of the Chattanooga Police Department. “We believe this will reduce injuries to officers and citizens alike. We also believe the deployment will result in the reduction of potential police/citizen in custody death situations,” continued Chief Parks.

The second order was received from the Lubbock Police department in Texas for 221 TASER X26 weapons and accessories. The Lubbock Police is the 11th largest department in the state with 325 sworn officers. Lubbock Police Department will deploy the 221 TASER X26 units to supplement the more than 60 TASER conducted energy weapons currently deployed by the department.

“We’re excited about fully equipping each patrol officer. Prior to this, officers had to call for a TASER and hope one arrived in time,” said Assistant Chief of Patrol Division Dale Holton of the Lubbock Police Department. “With a TASER available to each officer, we hope to avoid physical engagements with potential for injury to officers and the persons they’re dealing with daily. If the first and second generation TASERs had not proved so useful, we certainly wouldn’t have invested so much to provide a X26 for each officer,” concluded Assistant Chief Holton.

The third order came from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Metro Police ordered 490 TASER X26 energy weapons and accessories. With these additional TASER units, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police now has 1,383 TASER weapons which is the second largest number of TASER devices in the U.S. law enforcement community behind Phoenix Police Department with 1,448 units deployed to its first responders.

“We are very excited to have an increasing number of follow on orders from large law enforcement agencies to provide TASER technology to more of their first responders,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “It’s encouraging to see that each of these departments have committed our TASER technology to their patrol members to continue saving lives and reducing injuries to officers and suspects,” concluded Mr. Smith.

These three purchase orders were received in July and total over $837,000. All three orders are expected to ship in the third quarter of 2004.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER. M26 product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other non-lethal means. Its latest product, the TASER X26 is 60% smaller and lighter than the ADVANCED TASER M26 and reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. TASER. technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 5,400 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

Call 480-991-0797 or visit our website at www.TASER.com to learn more about the new standard in non-lethal weapons.