TASER Receives Five Large Orders

TASER Saves Counter Surpasses More Than 80,000 Lives

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – TASER International, Inc., a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, announced five significant orders for the TASER® X26™ and TASER® X2™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and a new milestone for the “Saves Counter.”

TASER received the first follow-on order from GT Distributors, a long-time TASER ECD law enforcement distributor for the state of Texas. The order provided the Houston Police Department’s Training Academy (TX) with 250 TASER X26 ECDs with extended warranties, 11,000 TASER cartridges and 3,000 extended Digital Power Magazines (XDPMs).

The second order received is also from GT Distributors and provided the Houston Police Department with 59 TASER X2 ECDs, 692 TASER Smart Cartridges and various related accessories. The X2 is the latest ECD model from TASER with a dual-shot semi-automatic capability.

The third order received is from Uniforms Unlimited, a long-time TASER ECD law enforcement distributor in Minnesota. The order provided the Woodbury Police Department (MN) with 65 TASER X2 ECDs with extended warranties, 257 TASER Smart Cartridges and various related accessories.



The fourth order received provided an international law enforcement agency with 530 TASER X26 ECDs, 2,850 TASER cartridges, and various related accessories.

The fifth order received provided an international law enforcement agency with 225 TASER X26 ECDs with 10 TASER® Cam™ recorder units, 1,350 TASER cartridges, and various related accessories.

These orders are expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2011. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

TASER also announced that its Saves Counter that tracks estimates of the number of people whose lives have been saved from potential death or serious injury using TASER® devices has now surpassed 80,000. The Saves Counter was developed based on a statistical analysis of TASER usage patterns in the more than 16,575 agencies using TASER ECDs today. The Saves Counter is posted on the home page of TASER.com.

About TASER International

