TASER Receives Three International Orders Totaling More Than $2.6 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc., a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced three international significant follow-on orders for TASER® X26™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories.

The first order received provided an international law enforcement agency with 377 TASER X26 ECDs with extended warranties, and 377 TASER® Cam™ recorder units. The second order received included 60,000 TASER® cartridges. The third order received provided an international law enforcement agency with cartridges and various related accessories.

“As the largest supplier of on-officer law enforcement cameras, this camera order is a significant milestone as we will now have more than 51,000 TASER Cam recorders in the field,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International, Inc. “The cameras have proven to provide accountability, resolve disputes, and provide communities a return on their investment by reducing unfounded officer complaints and excessive force claims.”



These orders are expected to ship in the third quarter of 2011. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

For product photos and video please visit the following sites:

http://www.TASERBranding.com/X26-press-images/

http://www.TASERBranding.com/cam-press-images/

http://www.TASERBranding.com/X26-videos/

