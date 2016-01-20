TASER Responds to Digital Ally Patent Infringement Lawsuit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, which makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies, typically does not comment on pending litigation, but the Company felt compelled to respond to what is, in our opinion, a frivolous and egregious lawsuit filed by Digital Ally against TASER for patent infringement. This lawsuit asserts infringement of Digital Ally’s U.S. Patent No. 8,781,292 (“the ‘292 patent”). The patent claims, as originally issued in the ‘292 patent, underwent reexamination by the U.S. Patent Office because there was a “substantial” question of patentability of all patent claims in the ‘292 patent. These claims were subsequently rejected in view of prior art. To overcome rejections issued by the U.S. Patent Office, Digital Ally had to amend the rejected claims with significant limitations—limitations that, in our opinion, significantly narrowed the patent claims and further strengthen our position that TASER did not and does not infringe any claim of the ‘292 patent.

“TASER values patent rights, including those of our competitors, and as such, we use a best practice intellectual property (IP) clearance process before starting any technology project,” stated Doug Klint, TASER’s General Counsel. “We conduct extensive prior art and patent searches and develop a patent landscape analysis using outside patent counsel experts to guide us as we develop our products. Our IP counsel meets with our engineering team to ensure an appropriate design to circumvent even remote third party patent claims. In addition, we obtain opinions regarding the risk of infringement from outside IP counsel for all of our technology projects. In the case of our Signal technology, the Seattle IP law firm of Christensen O’Connor Johnson Kindness PLLC will be representing us in the Digital Ally litigation together with in-house counsel. TASER has been very successful in defending litigation and we have prevailed in all previous patent lawsuits with competitors. We believe we will prevail in this litigation as well,” concluded Klint.

