Introducing our twist-to-arm, reloadable and affordable modular TRMR - LE. Designed to initiate upon impact of a solid surface, reducing the risk of fire. A safe option that can be turned off and on at will, as well as allowing you the choice of being ussed as a stun device or an irritant dispersal grenade.

About AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems:

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc. (ALS) is one of five operating companies held by the National Defense Corporation, the Defense Holding Company under National Presto Industries. ALS was formed with the acquisition of the assets of ALS Technologies, Inc. in November of 2011 and continues to serve the Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Military communities, both domestically and abroad. ALS’ strategic vision not only included improved and new product offerings, but also a state of the art training facility focused on Law Enforcement and Corrections Officers. This investment in facilities was realized with the opening of ALS’ new manufacturing and training facilities in the summer of 2013.

ALS successfully completed ISO 9001:2008 registration and operates under a certified Quality Management System. ALS strives to provide the best products and services to meet the needs of today’s changing environment. From a core of manufactured products, to strategic partners, ALS provides comprehensive solutions for all of your tactical, operational and training needs.