University of Texas Agency Purchases New TASER X2 ECDs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- TASER International, Inc. , a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, today announced two separate orders for TASER X2 electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories.

The combined orders received provided the University of Texas at Houston Police Department with 88 TASER X2 ECDs, 528 TASER cartridges and extended warranties to provide policing at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

These orders are expected to ship in the third quarter of 2011.

“We are excited to welcome the University of Texas at Houston Police Department upgrade to the new X2 platform,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “We see continued market interest for the X2 and we are pleased that this agency has become the first agency in Texas to purchase our most advanced TASER technology. We believe the X2’s dual-shot capability will provide a state-of-the-art, safe and effective option for responding to potentially dangerous subjects.”

