WRAP Technologies launching subscription based law enforcement behavioral training with National Tactical Officers Association

Wrap Virtual Reality Accelerates Use of Force and Bias Training

TEMPE, Ariz.,– WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, is pleased to work with the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) to provide in-depth training material and content for Wrap Reality’s virtual reality training scenarios.

Wrap Reality is the company’s new virtual reality training program that debuted during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual law enforcement trade show conference in Chicago in October 2019 and internationally during the Milipol trade show in Paris, France in November 2019.

Wrap Reality will be delivered along with BolaWrap products and accessories via a subscription model, enabling economic virtual reality training access for the smallest and largest agencies financially impacted by COVID-19 and recent riots.

“The response from both domestic and international law enforcement officers who experience our virtual reality scenarios has been extremely positive,” said Tom Smith, President at Wrap Technologies. “We are excited to be able to leverage the NTOA’s world-class expertise to develop an optimal virtual reality training program focusing on todays issues.”

Smith added, “Protests and demonstrations around the globe are demanding rapid change. This transformation will include new tools as well as enhanced training to address the social problems highlighted by this civil unrest. BolaWrap is the only humane, remote restraint de-escalation tool that does not rely on pain compliance, and Wrap Reality with the NTOA will help bring immersive, real scenarios to life in virtual reality to accelerate learning new techniques and tools necessary for effective law enforcement.”

K. Thor Eells, Executive Director of the NTOA, said, “Law enforcement has been entrusted with enormous responsibility concerning use of force. It is our duty to ensure officers receive the best training possible to assure it is used judiciously and professionally. Since its inception, the primary goal of the NTOA has been to enhance the public safety profession through training. The collaboration between the NTOA and Wrap Technologies is the perfect combination of practical experience, education and technology focused on saving lives.”

David Norris, Chief Executive Officer at Wrap Technologies, added, “Upgraded training opportunities for de-escalation and appropriate use of force to law enforcement agencies is the obvious next step for agencies carrying our humane BolaWrap remote restraint device. Wrap Reality teaches new methods and approaches that ultimately enhance the response of the officer and should have a positive impact on their community interactions.”