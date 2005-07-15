Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against TASER International Dismissed

Granted summary judgment on all claims

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons announced today that the granting of summary judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California entitled Torres, et. al. v. City of Madera, et. al. The court granted TASER International’s motion for summary judgment on the claims of strict products liability, breach of warranty, failure to warn, and negligence.

“We feel vindicated to have the court rule in our favour and grant TASER International summary judgment on all claims,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “Our strategy is to never settle these baseless claims and we will continue to aggressively defend this type of frivolous litigation. We have committed to our shareholders that we would protect the integrity of this company, its products, and support the brave men and women of law enforcement who utilize our technology to save lives every day ,” continued Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

