Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissed Against TASER International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas entered final judgment in favor of TASER International, Inc. and ordered the dismissal of the Plaintiff’s wrongful death claims filed by Georgia Ann Nowell against TASER International, Inc. for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted. This is the tenth wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International in the past 18 months.

“We are very pleased that this litigation was dismissed by order of the U.S. District Court for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted,” said Doug Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International. “We feel vindicated by this dismissal, and we will continue our ongoing strategy of aggressively defending this type of litigation. We are committed to protecting the integrity of this Company and its products,” continued Klint.