San Jose Police Department Deploys 235 TASER X26P Smart Weapons

(SCOTTSDALE, AZ) - TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received and shipped in the third quarter.

Significant TASER Smart Weapon orders:

• El Paso Police Department (TX): 115 TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons

• Elyria Police Department (OH): 40 X26Ps, TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

• Franklin Police Department (MA): 40 TASER® X2™ Smart Weapons

• Hampton Police Department (VA): 75 X26Ps

• Harford County Sheriff’s Office (MD) 58 X26Ps

• International Order: 75 X26Ps

• International Order: 86 X2s

• Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (AL): 50 X26PS

• Kauai Police Department (HI): 105 X26Ps, Officer Safety Plan

• Las Vegas Metro Police Department (NV): 70 X26Ps

• Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (CA): 97 X26Ps

• Madison County Sheriff’s Department (AL): 40 X26Ps

• Maryland Transit Administration Police (MD): 165 X2s

• Miamisburg Police Department (OH): 41 X26Ps

• Middletown Police Department (RI): 40 X26Ps

• Oregon State Police (OR): 55 X2s TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

• Pensacola Police Department (FL): 47 X26Ps

• San Jose Police Department (CA): 235 X26Ps

• St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (MD): 55 X26Ps

• University of Alabama Police Department: 86 X2s with TASER® Cam™ HD recorders



About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including Axon body-worn video cameras and Evidence.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 152,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.Evidence.com.