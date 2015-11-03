TASER Announces Largest Deployment of Axon Body Cameras

Seattle, WA, November 3, 2015 − TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), the global leader in body-worn camera and evidence management technology, today announced receipt of an order for 2200 Axon Flex body cameras equipped with Axon Signal technology and a five-year subscription with three optional one-year extensions to Evidence.com by the San Antonio Police Department. This order was received in the fourth quarter of 2015. The customer has requested that shipments be staggered over the next eighteen months with approximately 250 cameras shipping in the fourth quarter of 2015.

“With today’s announcement to outfit all of our officers with body cameras, we are bringing a new level of trust and transparency to policing,” said San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus. “Officer and community safety is our number one priority, but we’re also looking forward to documenting the positive work our officers are doing in our community every single day.”

“The San Antonio Police Department is a technology leader in law enforcement and we couldn’t be more thrilled to work with them on making our Axon body-worn cameras standard issue for every officer in the force,” says Rick Smith, founder and CEO of TASER International. “Our body cameras and Evidence.com platform are providing new and innovative ways to maximize officer safety while enhancing the level of trust of citizens through the collection of video evidence.”

There have been several studies conducted recently on the positive effects body-worn cameras can have on a police force and community. These studies include a year-long University of South Florida study conducted at the Orlando Police Department that showed a 53% reduction in use of force and 65% drop in civilian complaints when the Axon body cameras were in use. Use of force incidents dropped 34% and citizens’ complaints dropped 70% were reported by the Birmingham Police in Alabama. The San Diego Police Department also released a report showing the use of Axon body-worn cameras resulted in a 41% drop in complaints, 60% drop in total allegations and a 47% decline in “personal body” force by officers. In a study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of Axon cameras revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints.

About Axon & Evidence.com Platform:

Thousands of law enforcement agencies to date are now utilizing the Axon platform, allowing them to seamlessly integrate software and hardware to enable powerful capabilities. The Axon platform connects technology and people in order to create safer communities.

Powerful Simplicity: Our hardware and software products work together seamlessly and are easy to use, with software upgrades every 30 days that continually expand law enforcement capabilities.

Our hardware and software products work together seamlessly and are easy to use, with software upgrades every 30 days that continually expand law enforcement capabilities. Security Beyond CJIS: Our security practices CJIS requirements

Connected Mobile App Suite: The Axon suite of mobile applications

The Infinite Capabilities from Capture to Courtroom : From body cameras and dash cameras

: From body cameras and CAD/RMS Integration - Automates Axon video tagging by pulling in the correct metadata from existing systems.

- Automates Axon video tagging by pulling in the correct metadata from existing systems. Interview room - Axon now supports an enterprise interview room solution

- Axon now supports an enterprise Automated redaction – Smart Tracker is an expanded suite of redaction tools that streamlines the fulfillment of public records requests

– Smart Tracker is an expanded suite of redaction tools that streamlines the fulfillment of public records requests Prosecutor Solution

Follow the TASER and Axon brand here:

• Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Axon/117780381886687

• TASER on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International

• Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AxonTechnology

• TASER on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OfficialTASER

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps. More than 157,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.taser.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.