TASER | Axon Adds Key Leadership Positions from Tesla and GoPro

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), today announced the addition of two key leadership roles: Kathy Trontell joins from Tesla as Chief Information Officer and Jason Hartford joins from GoPro as Senior Director of Product Management.

“I am thrilled to have Kathy and Jason joining our team,” says Rick Smith, TASER CEO & co-founder. “Both of these leaders are bringing key domain expertise from great companies to help our vision of building out the Axon network.”

Trontell joined TASER from Silicon Valley in December 2016 to lead the company’s Information Technology & Services organization, which works to enable TASER’s growth, agility and success with technology. She has held senior leadership roles in diverse disciplines including IT, finance, sales strategy & operations, manufacturing, and more, at companies including Tesla Motors, Salesforce, Symantec, and NetApp. Trontell holds a combined degree in Architecture and Mechanical Engineering from Princeton University.

“TASER’s mission to protect life depends on the impressive collection of talented people they’ve amassed over the years,” said Trontell. “The Axon network is in a position to grow with robust technological bedrock underpinning it. This work truly matters, and I’m delighted to be experiencing the best attributes of Silicon Valley here in the Valley of the Sun.”

Hartford comes most recently from GoPro where he was Sr. Director of Product Management of Cameras. There he led the product teams to successful launches of the flagship HERO4, HERO5 and Session cameras, as well as GoPro’s 360/spherical capture rigs.

In addition, Hartford led the development of features to enable a smart and connected camera experience with apps and the cloud. He has also had leadership roles in product management, business planning, operations and sales support at Hewlett-Packard and other technology companies. Hartford holds a B.S. from Montana State University and an MBA from Arizona State University.

“I’ve always been passionate about delivering product solutions that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” says Hartford. “At TASER, I get to join a talented team where I can continue to push the limits of technology to create devices and applications that truly impact public safety. I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with this amazing team.”

These new hires follow the pivotal 2016 Q4 hire of Todd Basche, who now leads the hardware engineering (CEWs and cameras), hardware product management, and test and validation teams. At Apple, Basche was hired to pitch new ideas to Steve Jobs and led all software development for iLife, the integrated suite of software including iTunes, iMovie, and iPhoto.

With the addition of Trontell and Hartford, TASER & Axon’s leadership team is well positioned to take Axon to its next phase of growth. These key additions mark a significant milestone in the company’s plan to build out the Axon network. TASER’s transition from a weapons manufacturer to global leader in software and connected devices started when the company announced Axon and Evidence.com in 2008. In 2010 the company added Hadi Partovi, CEO of Code.org and an early investor in Facebook and Dropbox, to their board to advise their software strategy. In 2014 the company added Bret Taylor, CEO of Quip and former CTO of Facebook to their board to further advise their strategy on connected devices, software, and artificial intelligence.

In addition to adding board members and key leaders, TASER & Axon have also made a number of strategic acquisitions, starting with Familiar, a photo sharing app, in 2013. The CEO of Familiar, Inc., Marcus Womack, now serves as the EVP of Software and Services and is the GM for Axon’s Seattle office. Earlier this year the company announced the acquisition of two artificial intelligence companies to form a new group in the company called “Axon AI.”

Recruiting the right talent has been a major strategic focus for the company over the last five years. In that time, the company has employed a number of recruiting tactics, including placing billboards on the highways in between San Francisco and San Jose and offering Tesla Model 3’s to critical hires as signing bonuses.

A billboard campaign used by TASER to fill key leadership positions. (Photo/TASER)

“I’ve been very pleased with our Write Code. Save Lives. recruiting campaign,” says CEO Rick Smith. “We’ve been able to attract great talent from the best companies in tech. These latest leadership additions are part of a much larger strategic initiative. We’ve got some exciting announcements in the days and weeks to come. Stay tuned...”

About the Axon network:

The Axon network includes more than 100,000 licensed users from around the world and is changing the future of public safety.

Axon protects life by connecting devices, apps and people onto one centralized network. Our technologies impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate force option and have helped saved more than 180,000 lives from death or serious injury; our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate force option and have helped saved more than 180,000 lives from death or serious injury; our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription and other tools

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription and other tools In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly

Follow the TASER and Axon brand here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AxonTechnology

TASER on Twitter: https://twitter.com/officialtaser

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Axon/117780381886687

TASER on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/71228

TASER Blog: http://blog.taser.com/

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 180,000 lives have been saved with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.taser.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. TASER logo, Axon, Axon Flex, Body 2 and Evidence.com are trademarks of TASER International, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and in other countries. GoPro and HERO are trademarks of GoPro, Inc.; iTunes, iMovie, and iPhoto are trademarks of Apple Inc.; and Tesla is a trademark of Tesla Motors, Inc.