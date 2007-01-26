TASER International Releases Dramatic TASER CAM Recording by Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced the release of a new Real TASER® Story video involving the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas deploying a TASER X26 electronic control device (ECD) to safely subdue a man with a knife. The entire incident was captured on a TASER CAM installed on the operator’s TASER X26.

The incident occurred on January 10th involving a court ordered probate pickup by two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s officers. Upon answering the front door, the subject ran from two the officers and went into a bathroom with a very large knife and closed the door. Upon refusing to comply with officer’s repeated commands to drop the knife, the TASER X26 ECD was successfully deployed incapacitating the subject and allowing the safe apprehension of the subject while documenting the potentially deadly confrontation in video and audio through the TASER CAM.

“This video sheds invaluable light on the type of encounters in which law enforcement officers such as the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s officers are forced to deal with in protecting our communities every day. A subject armed with a knife presents a very dangerous situation for law enforcement officers – one that can turn deadly instantly. We are proud that TASER technology allowed officers to safely subdue someone who presented an imminent danger to himself and to officers on scene,” said Tom Smith, Chairman of TASER International, Inc. “Our TASER X26 combined with the TASER CAM provides law enforcement enhanced accountability for our life-saving TASER technology,” concluded Smith.

The link to the original story as first reported by KMBC 9 in Kansas City and the full TASER CAM video can be viewed at www.taser.com.