Cruise Planners Help Those Who Save Lives, Save Money

CP Savers promotion offers $1,000 franchise fee discount and free training

Coral Springs, Fla. - Cruise Planners/American Express, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the cruise industry, today launched CP Savers, an exclusive franchise program for first responders in the public service and emergency medical professions. The limited-time program provides a variety of incentives to assist emergency personnel – including paramedics, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians – with starting their own franchise travel business.

“The intent of CP Savers is to show our gratitude to the people who protect and save lives as a profession,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and co-founder of Cruise Planners/American Express. “Emergency personnel in the public service sector can use their flexible schedules to take advantage of this promotion while learning a new trade in the process. We are providing them with the incentives to start their own business, work from home and earn an extra source of income by simply helping customers plan their vacation.”

As part of the CP Savers promotion, which runs until September 30, 2010, new agents are granted a $1,000 discount on the company’s total franchise cost of $9,995. Franchisees will also receive a $500 credit on marketing materials, a free week of training for two people and three months of free website support, including assistance with developing a personal Cruise Planners page. CP Savers was created as a part of the company’s outreach program, CP Cares, which supports charitable organizations throughout the U.S. and around the world, while providing entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals looking to become a franchise owner.

“We’ve always been proud of our CP Cares charitable programs, and offering these incentives to firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency response teams is our way of helping these heroes start their own successful home-based cruise and travel business,” said Vicky Garcia, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Cruise Planners/American Express. “In today’s tough economy, it’s sensible and necessary to provide programs like CP Savers as it offers the opportunity for people to find additional ways to supplement their income.”

About Cruise Planners/American Express

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Services Representative, is the largest home-based travel agent network in the cruise industry with more than 700 franchise owners across the country that independently book cruises and associated travel. Named No.1 Cruise Tour / Travel Agency by Entrepreneur magazine for the past seven years, Cruise Planners positions franchise owners for success by providing them with innovating marketing, booking and lead-generating tools as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry’s top executives.

Headquartered in Coral Springs, Fla., Cruise Planners has achieved top producer status with every major cruise line. Accolades include Royal Caribbean International Home-based Partner of the Year (2007 - 2009); Regent Seven Seas Cruises Top Producer (2009); and American Express Travel Representative Excellence Awards (2004 - 2009). For more general information, please visit www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com.