Civil Defence Supply to exhibit at NTOA

PRESS RELEASE

COLUMBIA, Md. — New concept police Public Order equipment being exhibited at the National Tactical Officers Association 41st Annual Conference, from 8th to 13th September in Kansas, is the first time NTOA and US Police Media can review the latest products from CIVIL DEFENSE SUPPLY.

Civil Defense Supply has been the United Kingdom’s primary police Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturer since 1982 and equips all UK police, prisons, and the military, as well as over 20 countries globally.

The inventor of the Armadillo Interlinking Riot Shield, 28 years ago, this design offers maximum officer safety. Often copied using inferior plastics, the Armadillo is now a US-assembled product based in Maryland.