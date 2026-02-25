REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Traffic Safety

BWC: N.Y. State Police trooper struck after driver blows through stop sign

Trooper Bailey Martin was outside her cruiser when an SUV attempted to make a right turn at high speed; the driver missed the turn and crashed into Martin and her cruiser

February 25, 2026 11:24 AM • 
Joanna Putman

DUANE, N.Y. — A New York State trooper was injured after a sport utility vehicle failed to stop at an intersection and struck her while she was investigating a separate crash, according to a department release.

The Feb. 13 incident occurred when troopers were investigating a property damage accident in the town of Duane. Two marked patrol vehicles were parked on the east shoulder of Route 30 with emergency lights activated, according to the release.

| WEBINAR: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

Trooper Bailey Martin, assigned to State Police in Malone, was outside her patrol vehicle speaking with another trooper when a gray SUV traveling east approached the intersection, body camera footage shows.

The driver told authorities that sunlight impaired his vision and he did not see the stop sign. He attempted to stop and turn onto Route 30 but was unable to do so, striking Martin and then colliding with her unoccupied patrol vehicle.

Martin and the four occupants of the SUV were evaluated at the scene. The occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and declined further treatment.

Martin was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center for evaluation and also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She has since returned to duty, according to the release.

Trending
Sergeant Grant Candies (11).png
Officer Down
Suspect who fatally shot Mo. deputy during traffic stop kills second deputy in shootout
The man went on the run after killing a Christian County deputy; when he was located by law enforcement, he opened fire, killing another deputy and igniting the shootout that led to his own death
February 24, 2026 10:22 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-23 153201.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
‘Our officer’s a hero': Off-duty Texas officer fatally shoots gunman in barbershop
A man armed with a gun entered a barbershop and began shooting at customers and employees; he was fatally shot by an off-duty Austin Police officer
February 23, 2026 04:11 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Mar-a-Lago Shooting
Secret Service
Fla. sheriff’s deputy, Secret Service confront gunman on Mar-a-Lago grounds before fatal OIS
“[The gunman] raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said. The two Secret Service agents and the deputy “fired their weapons to neutralize the threat”
February 23, 2026 02:24 PM
ChatGPT Image Feb 20, 2026, 02_03_50 PM.png
Police Recruitment
‘It’s not like the movies': Officers share what rookies often misunderstand
From paperwork to people skills, seasoned cops offer hard-earned advice for the next generation
February 23, 2026 12:54 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Company News
CTS press pic.jpg
Less Lethal
Combined Systems, Inc. to exhibit at Enforce Tac 2026
Engineered for reliability, precision, and mission readiness, CSI products are built to perform when seconds matter most
February 23, 2026 03:56 PM

Body Camera Officer Safety Traffic Enforcement, Highway Patrol Traffic Safety Vehicle Incidents and Issues
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com