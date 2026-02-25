BWC: N.Y. State Police trooper struck after driver blows through stop sign

DUANE, N.Y. — A New York State trooper was injured after a sport utility vehicle failed to stop at an intersection and struck her while she was investigating a separate crash, according to a department release.

The Feb. 13 incident occurred when troopers were investigating a property damage accident in the town of Duane. Two marked patrol vehicles were parked on the east shoulder of Route 30 with emergency lights activated, according to the release.

Trooper Bailey Martin, assigned to State Police in Malone, was outside her patrol vehicle speaking with another trooper when a gray SUV traveling east approached the intersection, body camera footage shows.

The driver told authorities that sunlight impaired his vision and he did not see the stop sign. He attempted to stop and turn onto Route 30 but was unable to do so, striking Martin and then colliding with her unoccupied patrol vehicle.

Martin and the four occupants of the SUV were evaluated at the scene. The occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and declined further treatment.

Martin was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center for evaluation and also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She has since returned to duty, according to the release.