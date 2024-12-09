Silver Ships receives 2024 Best Companies to Work For in Alabama distinction

PRESS RELEASE

MOBILE, Ala. — Silver Ships has been named a Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. 2024 marks the first year Silver Ships has participated in the Best Companies program. In total, 35 Alabama companies were honored. Silver Ships is recognized in the small to medium category (15-299 employees).

This annual program was created to identify, recognize and honor the best employers on workplace culture and business influence. To be considered, participants must have a facility in Alabama, have at least 15 eligible employees and be in business for a minimum of one year.

Organizations across Alabama entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Companies to Work For in Alabama. The first part evaluated each nominated organization’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top credit unions and final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

“We are honored that our team members recognize the culture we work daily to create here at Silver Ships. A goal of senior management is employee retention through training and development, competitive compensation and benefit packages. We are thankful for our employees and the quality boats we all build together,” said Steven Clarke, Silver Ships CEO.

About Silver Ships

Silver Ships, Inc. produces high-quality aluminum boats for military, federal, state and municipal government as well as commercial applications through collaboration with highly skilled design, engineering and production resources. With corporate headquarters located in Theodore, Ala., Silver Ships’ production facilities are situated on a 25-acre plant site and utilize state-of-the-art boatbuilding equipment. The company’s vision is to provide customers with a boat designed, built, outfitted and best suited to meet their operational needs while offering the maximum in crew safety and outstanding performance. Learn more at silverships.com.