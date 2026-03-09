REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man wielding machete, wearing ballistic armor runs at Md. officer before fatal OIS

Body camera footage shows the man approaching Charles County Sheriff’s deputies and pulling a large knife from his clothing; two officers fired shots, fatally wounding the man

March 09, 2026 05:06 PM

By Chevall Pryce
Baltimore Sun

WHITE PLAINS, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released footage from a fatal police shooting last month, where an officer killed a 36-year-old in White Plains.

On Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m., Sgt. Andrew Coulby and Officer Brennan Kunz responded to Newport Circle and Cobbler Place in White Plains to arrest a man with an active warrant and a protective order stemming from a domestic violence incident, according to authorities.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

In body camera footage of the encounter, officers approached the man — 36-year-old Demarcus Irish — when he pulled out a large machete and began walking toward Coulby. Coulby and Kunz discharged their firearms, killing Irish.

Officers attempted to provide CPR and render aid until emergency medical services arrived, but Irish was pronounced dead at the scene. Irish was wearing a tactical vest and body armor, which officers discovered while removing his clothing to provide medical aid.

Irish had a warrant issued for his arrest in February for destruction of property and theft. Authorities also said a protective order had been filed against him related to domestic incidents.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division was notified of the shooting and is investigating.

Trending
Corporal Timothy O'Connor
Officer Down
Pa. trooper shot, killed during traffic stop
Cpl. Timothy O’Connor was pulling a man over for erratic driving; as O’Connor approached the driver’s side door, the driver fired shots, fatally wounding him
March 09, 2026 04:22 PM
US-NEWS-RIVERSIDE-CHIEF-WANTS-FIRE-3-1-RI.jpg
Legal
Calif. PD chief plans to fire 3 officers suspended for using disabled military veteran license plates
After the three officers, all rated 100% disabled by the VA, were suspended in May 2025, they sued the Riverside Police Department for discrimination
March 09, 2026 11:22 AM
Screenshot 2026-03-09 104039.png
Police Heroes
‘I got you, buddy': BWC shows San Antonio cop pull wounded colleague to safety during shootout
During a 2025 shootout that wounded seven officers, Officer Matthew Medina moved his wounded friend and colleague to shelter, helped render aid and drove him to the hospital
March 09, 2026 12:33 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
hqdefault.jpg
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired podcast: NYPD’s quick response to IEDs thrown outside Mayor Mamdani’s residence
The Shots Fired hosts analyze the rapid NYPD response and the broader security concerns raised by the demonstration outside Gracie Mansion
March 09, 2026 12:11 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck

Have a news tip? Contact Chevall Pryce at cpryce@baltsun.com.
©2026 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
10_8video_promo_image
In-Car Camera Systems
Ponderay Police Department upgrades patrol vehicles with ARSENAL in-car video technology
The department’s installation includes two-camera ARSENAL configurations designed to capture synchronized front-facing roadway footage and infrared rear-seat transport video
March 04, 2026 03:24 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings