BWC: Man wielding machete, wearing ballistic armor runs at Md. officer before fatal OIS

By Chevall Pryce

Baltimore Sun

WHITE PLAINS, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released footage from a fatal police shooting last month, where an officer killed a 36-year-old in White Plains.

On Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m., Sgt. Andrew Coulby and Officer Brennan Kunz responded to Newport Circle and Cobbler Place in White Plains to arrest a man with an active warrant and a protective order stemming from a domestic violence incident, according to authorities.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

In body camera footage of the encounter, officers approached the man — 36-year-old Demarcus Irish — when he pulled out a large machete and began walking toward Coulby. Coulby and Kunz discharged their firearms, killing Irish.

Officers attempted to provide CPR and render aid until emergency medical services arrived, but Irish was pronounced dead at the scene. Irish was wearing a tactical vest and body armor, which officers discovered while removing his clothing to provide medical aid.

Irish had a warrant issued for his arrest in February for destruction of property and theft. Authorities also said a protective order had been filed against him related to domestic incidents.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division was notified of the shooting and is investigating.

Have a news tip? Contact Chevall Pryce at cpryce@baltsun.com.

©2026 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.