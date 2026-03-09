‘I got you, buddy': BWC shows San Antonio cop pull wounded colleague to safety during shootout

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department honored multiple officers involved in a harrowing standoff with an armed man, releasing body camera footage to highlight the brave response, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Seven officers were wounded in the incident, which unfolded as officers responded to reports of a suicidal man on Jan. 22, 2025. The newly-released body camera video highlights a rescue and evacuation performed by Officer Matthew Medina.

The video begins with body camera footage from the perspective of Officer Jesus Hilaro-Marquez as he entered the parking garage where the confrontation was unfolding. Another officer can be heard yelling an abrupt warning just before gunshots can be heard.

Hilaro-Marquez was struck in the leg.

The video from Medina’s body camera shows him rushing to aid Hilaro-Marquez. Medina pulled Hilaro-Marquez to shelter, where another officer can be seen applying a tourniquet to

“I got you, buddy,” Medina can be heard saying.

Medina then brought Hilaro-Marquez to his cruiser and rushed him to a hospital. Video shows him pulling Hilaro-Marquez out of the cruiser and taking him into the emergency room. He stayed with him through the night, according to the report.

“He’s a really good friend of mine. He’s a classmate of mine. So when I saw him, I just shifted to, ‘Let me do what I can to get you out of here.’ And that’s exactly what I did,” Medina told the San Antonio Express-News.

Officers shot and killed the armed suspect after an hours-long standoff. Six officers were honored for their service during the ceremony on March 6.