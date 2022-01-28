BRINC Employee Spotlight: William Huddler

Vice President of Public Safety Operations

We are thrilled to introduce and welcome the newest member of the BRINC family, Will Huddler, as our Vice President of Public Safety Operations.

Will joins the BRINC family after spending over 17 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

During his time on the force, Will served as Chairman of the Police Managers and Supervisors Association (PMSA) and held Lieutenant positions in Patrol, Special Weapons and Tactics, Patrol Administration, and Force Investigations.

FUN FACTS ABOUT WILL

Will has been married to his wife for 21 years and has three daughters. He enjoys giving back and volunteering for the Police Athletic League of Southern Nevada, the Children’s Heart Foundation, and as a Bolden Little League Coach.

Email: will@brincdrones.com

About BRINC drones

BRINC Drones builds powerful search and negotiation tools designed to aid and protect tactical teams in high-risk barricade, hostage and active shooter situations. BRINC’s first product is the LEMUR S Drone. Born from advanced Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and developed in close partnership with LVMPD SWAT, the LEMUR S represents a new benchmark in tactical UAV capability. It can fly in inclement weather, break windows of structures, enter through them, search rooms while sending live day and night vision video back to tactical commanders, push open doors, flip itself over after crashes, locate suspects, communicate with suspects using a two-way audio system and deploy countermeasures when human life is at risk. Learn more about how BRINC Drones partners with Lexipol and Police1 to provide leadership, guidance and the expertise needed to help agencies navigate the law enforcement grant process.