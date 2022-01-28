BRINC Member Announcement: Ryan Evans

Federal Capture and Strategy Director

BRINC is thrilled to announce that Ryan Evans has been named the Federal Capture and Strategy Director within BRINC’s Federal Initiatives Group. Mr. Evans joins BRINC from Performance Drone Works and Textron Inc. where he served as the Director of Business Development for USSOCOM related efforts. Also, while at Textron, he served in many other positions including Field Service Support, Logistics Management, and Program Management.

“We are extremely happy to bring someone of Ryan’s pedigree and caliber into the BRINC family. He brings knowledge, leadership, and experience in the unmanned aircraft arena, managing complicated DoD projects, communications, and product management. His military background coupled with driving targeted initiatives will enhance our capabilities, providing benefits across our organization. We are also proud to hire veterans like Ryan that have served our Country and resonate with the mission of BRINC,” said Blake Resnick, Founder, and CEO of BRINC.

FUN FACTS ABOUT RYAN

Ryan brings more than 4,800 flight hours and nearly two decades of UAS experience to BRINC. Prior to BRINC, Ryan served in the United States Army and is a decorated veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Email: ryan.evans@brincdrones.com

About BRINC drones

BRINC Drones builds powerful search and negotiation tools designed to aid and protect tactical teams in high-risk barricade, hostage and active shooter situations. BRINC’s first product is the LEMUR S Drone. Born from advanced Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and developed in close partnership with LVMPD SWAT, the LEMUR S represents a new benchmark in tactical UAV capability. It can fly in inclement weather, break windows of structures, enter through them, search rooms while sending live day and night vision video back to tactical commanders, push open doors, flip itself over after crashes, locate suspects, communicate with suspects using a two-way audio system and deploy countermeasures when human life is at risk. Learn more about how BRINC Drones partners with Lexipol and Police1 to provide leadership, guidance and the expertise needed to help agencies navigate the law enforcement grant process.